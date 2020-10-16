Kelley Carter
How to Organize Your Dresser
Rescue overstuffed drawers from chaos—and your dresser top from its destiny as a drop spot for junk. Clutter coach Chip Cordelli makes an open-and-shut case for how to do it.
By Kelley Carter
Modern Outdoor Furniture and Accents
Brighten up your yard with striking accoutrements that are sure to please—gnome matter what your style.
By Kelley Carter
How to Design a Modern Living Room
Create a beautiful space with these easy-to-apply tricks.
By Kelley Carter
3 Amazing Room Makeovers
If you’re looking for some decorating inspiration, then check out these dramatic room transformations.
By Kelley Carter
