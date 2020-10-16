Say goodbye to sad, limp greens. A quick sauté of Brussels sprouts and baby kale keeps the veggies bright and fresh, and cooking them on the stove will save you oven space on Thanksgiving Day. Prepping for the big meal in advance? Slice the Brussels sprouts, onion, and long red pepper (if you can’t find one, substitute a Serrano) a few days prior, and refrigerate in airtight containers. If you have a food processor, take advantage of its slicing blade—it makes quick work of the sprouts. And don’t skip the capers—frying them in olive oil makes them deliciously crisp, and adds a briny flavor to the final dish.