Katy Sparks
Savory Corn Cobbler
By Katy Sparks
Green Beans With Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
By Katy Sparks
Cranberry and Orange Relish
By Katy Sparks
Creamed Spinach Gratin
By Katy Sparks
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Golden Raisins
Thanksgiving is just around the corner—we’re going to deliver you a week’s worth of deliciously simple recipes for side dishes, desserts, and more. First up: Sauteed Brussels Sprouts. See more recipes for green vegetables:
By Katy Sparks
Sweet Potato Puree With Maple
By Katy Sparks
Sausages With Warm Tomatoes and Hash Browns
By Katy Sparks
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
By Katy Sparks
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com