Katie Sullivan Morford, Family Issue 2013
Creamy Yogurt Dip With Vegetables
Apple Snack Cake
Applesauce and buttermilk keep this simple cake moist and flavorful without adding a lot of fat.
OJ Shake
Use fresh clementines, milk, a frozen banana, and ice cubes to whip up this easy smoothie in just 5 minutes.
Easy Cheesy Beans
Make this quick take on nachos in the microwave to cut down on hands-on cooking time.
Cheddar Apple Tartine
Serve this open-face sandwich with a pinch of cinnamon to enhance the flavor of the apple.
Six-Layer Parfait-in-a-Jar
This doubles as a terrific out-the-door breakfast for kids on the go. Assemble jars the night before and store in the refrigerator.
Parmesan Pita Crisps
Make your own pita chips in a flash—these crunchy snacks take just 5 minutes from start to finish.
Strawberries and Cream Tea Sandwich
These sweet little sandwiches pair fresh strawberries with cream cheese and honey.
