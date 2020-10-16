Katie Sullivan Morford, Family Issue 2013

Applesauce and buttermilk keep this simple cake moist and flavorful without adding a lot of fat.
Use fresh clementines, milk, a frozen banana, and ice cubes to whip up this easy smoothie in just 5 minutes.
Make this quick take on nachos in the microwave to cut down on hands-on cooking time.
Serve this open-face sandwich with a pinch of cinnamon to enhance the flavor of the apple.
This doubles as a terrific out-the-door breakfast for kids on the go. Assemble jars the night before and store in the refrigerator.
Make your own pita chips in a flash—these crunchy snacks take just 5 minutes from start to finish.
These sweet little sandwiches pair fresh strawberries with cream cheese and honey.