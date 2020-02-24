Katie Holdefehr

Pet stains, odors, and fur balls are no match for these game-changing cleaning products.

How to Water Your Plants When You Go Away

Don't let your pothos prevent you from enjoying your vacation.
Which of These 8 Colors Should Clare Add to Its Paint Collection? Cast Your Vote!

Pick your favorite paint color in this playoffs-style bracket.
5 Ways to Jumpstart Your Dream Herb Garden

Everything you need to grow thriving basil, rosemary, thyme, and more.
5 Things to Consider Before Bringing Home a New Houseplant

Here's how to get your houseplants off to the right start.
5 Life-Changing Cleaning Hacks We Learned on TikTok

These are cleaning tips you have to see to believe.
5 Simple Steps to Make Your Cleaning Routine More Green

Start with these easy (and eco-friendly) tips.
Here's How a Pro Organizer Arranges Her Home Office

Expert organizer Rachel Rosenthal shares five WFH organization mistakes to avoid—plus how to fix them.
Here's What "Green" Cleaning Product Labels Really Mean

Plus, the seals and certifications to look for when shopping for cleaning supplies.
7 Tricks for Getting the Best Deals on Home Decor

Meet the 5 Trendiest Houseplants of Summer 2020

6 Signs Your Houseplants Aren't Very Happy

5 Little Decor Swaps to Keep Your Home Cooler This Summer

6 Backyard Privacy Ideas That Are Actually Stylish

Turn your outdoor space into your own personal (and private!) retreat.

5 Tips to Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Forever

6 Gray Paint Colors You'll Never Regret, According to Paint Pros

9 LGBTQ+ Organizations You Can Support Right Now

Orchid Care Tips to Help This Fussy Flower Thrive

The 5 Top Bedding Trends of Summer 2020

7 Products That Make Dishwashing So Much Easier

7 Best-Selling Amazon Products for Your Ultimate Summer Staycation

Survey Shows 26% of Americans Are Considering Moving Due to COVID-19—Here's Why

7 Must-Have Products to Organize Everything You Decluttered During Quarantine

5 Simple Strategies to Make Letting Go of Clutter Easier

25+ Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop

Where to Donate to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

5 Little Touches That Will Make Your Home Look "Finished"

5 Low-Budget Projects to Boost Your Home's Value—Plus 2 to Avoid at All Costs

4 Things You Should Do (and 3 You Shouldn’t) to Extend the Life of Your Washing Machine

Your 5-Day Spring Cleaning Plan, According to a Microbiologist

5 Fail-Proof Plant Combinations for a Gorgeous Front Yard

7 High-Touch Surfaces You May Be Forgetting to Clean

Our 7 Best Hacks to Deodorize Your Home

5 Ways to Maximize Your Kitchen Storage Using Wall Space

How to Clean a Dirty, Grease-Splattered Stovetop

What Is Laundry Stripping? Some Swear by This Gross-Yet-Satisfying Cleaning Trend

These Silhouette Drawings Are the Cutest Quarantine DIY

7 Colorful Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Pick Up a Paintbrush

Are Your Dishes Really Clean? Here's the Most (and Least) Sanitary Way to Dry Them

