Kathleen Murray Harris

Having difficult conversations now will help everyone later.
These clever strategies and products can boost productivity and minimize office annoyances.
You worked hard to earn that paid time off, so take it. Follow these steps before, during, and after your break to ensure a relaxing trip and easy reentry.
Paint has the potential to help you chill out, cheer up, or get down to business—here’s how.
There’s a reason managers often avoid giving negative feedback—it’s uncomfortable as heck. Learn the secrets to offering constructive advice (hint: it’s not the compliment sandwich).
Experts answer all the common questions parents have about giving an allowance, including when to start and how much to give.
Teach them financial responsibility now, and it is sure to pay off later.
How much coverage does your puppy need? Your phone? A diamond ring? Here’s when to check that box—and when it’s OK to pass.