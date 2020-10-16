Kathleen Murray Harris
How to Talk to Your Aging Parents About Their Money
Article
Having difficult conversations now will help everyone later.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
16 Smart Hacks to Make Life at Work More Comfortable
Video
These clever strategies and products can boost productivity and minimize office annoyances.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
10 Steps to Ensure a Low-Stress Vacation
Video
You worked hard to earn that paid time off, so take it. Follow these steps before, during, and after your break to ensure a relaxing trip and easy reentry.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
Paint Colors for Every Vibe, from Relaxed to Cheerful
Article
Paint has the potential to help you chill out, cheer up, or get down to business—here’s how.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
11 Secrets to Delivering Bad News at Work
Article
There’s a reason managers often avoid giving negative feedback—it’s uncomfortable as heck. Learn the secrets to offering constructive advice (hint: it’s not the compliment sandwich).
By Kathleen Murray Harris
Everything You Need to Know About Giving Your Kid an Allowance
Article
Experts answer all the common questions parents have about giving an allowance, including when to start and how much to give.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
Genius Strategies for Raising Kids Who Are Smart About Money—Starting at Age 4
Article
Teach them financial responsibility now, and it is sure to pay off later.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
3 Times You Should Definitely Buy the Extra Insurance—and a Few Times You Can Skip It
Article
How much coverage does your puppy need? Your phone? A diamond ring? Here’s when to check that box—and when it’s OK to pass.
By Kathleen Murray Harris
