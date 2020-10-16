Kathleen M. Harris

11 Things the Best Bosses Do
Article
Want to be a better leader? Copy these qualities, habits, and plain-old good policies that top managers live by.
Nine-to-five doesn’t always work for life in 2019. Here, experts tell how to craft a better setup—and persuade your boss to say yes.
With this month-by-month guide, 2019 will be your happiest, healthiest, and most productive year yet.
Size, color, contrast—where do you begin? Follow our five-step guide to buy the right set for your family.
Should you call human resources or handle the issue yourself? Experts weigh in.
This annual check-in can often feel fraught—after all, it’s one day to discuss the past 364. Here’s how to lead the conversation, no matter what situation you’re in.
Starting a new job or looking to sweeten your current one? Learn how to make the ask from people who’ve done it (and succeeded).