It may sound like a rookie mistake, but career coaches and HR experts agree that it’s a smart idea.
Taking on a hobby that makes you happy can help you reduce stress, get more focused, and unleash creative brainpower. Permission to play, granted!
How to Finally Write Your Will
Article
Gold star if you’ve already drafted one. But more than half of American adults have not. Rachel Emma Silverman, the author of The Wall Street Journal Complete Estate Planning Guidebook, clears away the obstacles so you can check this off your must-do list.
Kathleen’s 6 Favorites of 2012
Gallery
Our staff highlights, what they deem, RealSimple.com’s best ideas of 2012. Here, Managing Editor Kathleen Harris shares her picks.