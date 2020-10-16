Katherine Morgan
15 Fast Reads That Will Convince You to Put Down Your Phone
Article
Feel like your attention span has gotten shorter? Then these engrossing books are for you.
By Katherine Morgan
15 Books About Race Everyone Should Read
Video
If you're looking to learn more, start here.
By Katherine Morgan
7 Must-Read Books by Black Authors
Gallery
Add these books to your Black History Month reading list and you won’t be disappointed.
By Katherine Morgan
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com