Katherine McLaughlin

Katherine's work has appeared across national outlets including Business Insider, Rewire, Well + Good, and Narratively. Her writing often covers personal finance, careers and work culture, mental health, and entertainment. While her editorial interests vary, she likes to think her writing touches on or illuminates the topics that surround people’s everyday lives. Whether diving into IRAs or the newest pop culture phenomenon, she hopes her work provides clarity or insight into the things people care about.
How to Plan for Retirement in the Gig Economy
Video
There are an estimated 57 million Americans currently participating in some form of gig work, from freelancers to the self-employed—and all of us should be able to retire well. Here's how.
