Kate Samuelson
6 Etiquette Rules Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Guests Must Follow
Article
There are a few things the royal couple's guests must remember on the big day
By Kate Samuelson
‘There’s Not Much Sleep.’ Prince William Speaks Publicly About Kate’s Pregnancy For the First Time
Article
Prince William added that royal baby number three ‘was a bit anxious to start with’
By Kate Samuelson
There's a Reason Why Taylor Swift's New Single Might Remind You of This 90s Hit
Article
'Look What You Made Me Do' dropped late Thursday.
By Kate Samuelson
Here’s How Often You Should Really Replace Your Sponge
Article
It’s sooner than you think.
By Kate Samuelson
Every State’s Favorite Job Listing Buzzword
Article
You may be surprised by your state’s lingo.
By Kate Samuelson
Left Something in an Uber? You May Have to Pay $15 to Get It Back
Article
Starting today, drivers in Chicago and Boston will be able to charge $15 from riders.
By Kate Samuelson
This Airline Is Offering 30 Percent Off Flights Today
Article
But hurry: the sale ends soon.
By Kate Samuelson
Why Do I Hate the Sound of My Own Voice?
Article
Have you ever recoiled at the sound of your own voicemail greeting, startled by what should be the most familiar of voices—your own? If so, then you’re not alone. It’s common to dislike the way your voice sounds in recordings, experts say. Here’s why.
By Kate Samuelson
