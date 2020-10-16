Kate Rope
The Healthy Secrets of Thanksgiving Foods
On Thanksgiving, let’s face it: We want to eat what we want to eat. Still, even holiday favorites can offer more than just comfort, if you know which dishes to choose.
15 Things You Need to Know About Vaccines
Experts answer common questions about vaccines for children and adults.
8 Secrets Why Women Love to Clean
Why we don't mind getting our hands dirty and the surprising benefits cleaning can have for us.
Why Does My Eye Twitch?
Find out why you cough, sneeze, get goose bumps or a sore throat, and more.
Why Is There So Much Negativity on the Internet?
The upside of the Web: It gives everyone a forum. The downside: Sometimes we don’t use it very civilly. So why are people so mean on the Internet? And can’t we all just be nicer?
13 Common Illnesses Kids Catch in School (And What to Do About Them)
Your children may be bringing home more than assignments. Here's how to spot, prevent, and treat 13 illnesses they could contract at school.
The 9-Step Guide to Camping With Kids
Yes, a camping trip with children can be fun and easy. Here’s how.
7 Secretly Unhealthy Foods
You’ve been watching what you eat, and yet the pounds refuse to budge. These secret diet saboteurs may be to blame.
