On Thanksgiving, let’s face it: We want to eat what we want to eat. Still, even holiday favorites can offer more than just comfort, if you know which dishes to choose.
Experts answer common questions about vaccines for children and adults.
Why we don't mind getting our hands dirty and the surprising benefits cleaning can have for us.
Why Does My Eye Twitch?
Gallery
Find out why you cough, sneeze, get goose bumps or a sore throat, and more.
The upside of the Web: It gives everyone a forum. The downside: Sometimes we don’t use it very civilly. So why are people so mean on the Internet? And can’t we all just be nicer?
Your children may be bringing home more than assignments. Here's how to spot, prevent, and treat 13 illnesses they could contract at school.
Yes, a camping trip with children can be fun and easy. Here’s how.
7 Secretly Unhealthy Foods
Article
You’ve been watching what you eat, and yet the pounds refuse to budge. These secret diet saboteurs may be to blame.