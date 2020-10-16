Kate Rockwood

We Tried 300 Financial Apps and Services for the Real Simple Smart Money Awards—Here Are the 2020 Winners
These apps, accounts, and services will make your financial life easier.
From cashback to discounts, these shopping apps make spending more affordable.
Get the coverage and features you need with minimal confusion.
To build wealth, investing is key. These investment apps, programs, and services will help you get started.
Do the impossible: Make buying a home (or selling one) easier.
It’s 2020: Time to try digital banking.
Swipe fearlessly.
Anyone confused about student loans or retirement—aka, everyone—has these great financial services in their corner.