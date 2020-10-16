Kate Rockwood
We Tried 300 Financial Apps and Services for the Real Simple Smart Money Awards—Here Are the 2020 Winners
Article
These apps, accounts, and services will make your financial life easier.
By Kate Rockwood
Want to Shop and Save Money? These Shopping Apps Make It Possible
Article
From cashback to discounts, these shopping apps make spending more affordable.
By Kate Rockwood
These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier
Article
Get the coverage and features you need with minimal confusion.
By Kate Rockwood
These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time
Article
To build wealth, investing is key. These investment apps, programs, and services will help you get started.
By Kate Rockwood
Whether You’re Selling, Buying, or Refinancing, These Clever Real Estate Sites Can Help
Article
Do the impossible: Make buying a home (or selling one) easier.
By Kate Rockwood
These Top Banking Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money Right
Article
It’s 2020: Time to try digital banking.
By Kate Rockwood
Get Better at Managing Your Credit Cards (and Credit Card Debt) With These Smart Tools
Article
Swipe fearlessly.
By Kate Rockwood
Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help
Article
Anyone confused about student loans or retirement—aka, everyone—has these great financial services in their corner.
By Kate Rockwood
