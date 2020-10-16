Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry
Sautéed Escarole With Leeks
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes
One taste of this roast Brussels sprouts dish, and you’ll be tossing your go-to recipe out the window. Our version combines the teeny tiny cabbages—that have recently made a real comeback—with red seedless grapes. Cut each piece of vegetables and fruit in half; toss them with oil, garlic, fresh thyme, salt and pepper; and roast them in the oven for 25 minutes or so. The result? Crunchy, perfectly browned bites of Brussels sprouts with the occasional bite of roasted grape, which lends a fresh, slightly sweet note to the dish. This one might just bring Brussels sprouts-haters to the other side.
Green Beans With Bacon Vinaigrette
Dress up plain green beans with a warm, tangy bacon-and-shallot dressing for an outstanding side dish.
Greens With Apricots and Fennel
Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf With Cranberries
Mixed mushrooms cooked in wine lend lots of earthy depth to this crowd-pleasing side. The dried cranberries add a refreshing sweetness and give the dish a festive flair.
Cauliflower Gratin
Brie and Chive Biscuits
Potato and Celery Root Mash
Give your usual mashed potatoes a delicious twist by adding a root vegetable that tastes like—you guessed it—celery. The mash can be made up to 1 day in advance; reheat in a bowl over a pot of boiling water.
