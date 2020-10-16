Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry

One taste of this roast Brussels sprouts dish, and you’ll be tossing your go-to recipe out the window. Our version combines the teeny tiny cabbages—that have recently made a real comeback—with red seedless grapes. Cut each piece of vegetables and fruit in half; toss them with oil, garlic, fresh thyme, salt and pepper; and roast them in the oven for 25 minutes or so. The result? Crunchy, perfectly browned bites of Brussels sprouts with the occasional bite of roasted grape, which lends a fresh, slightly sweet note to the dish. This one might just bring Brussels sprouts-haters to the other side.
Dress up plain green beans with a warm, tangy bacon-and-shallot dressing for an outstanding side dish.
Mixed mushrooms cooked in wine lend lots of earthy depth to this crowd-pleasing side. The dried cranberries add a refreshing sweetness and give the dish a festive flair.
Give your usual mashed potatoes a delicious twist by adding a root vegetable that tastes like—you guessed it—celery. The mash can be made up to 1 day in advance; reheat in a bowl over a pot of boiling water.