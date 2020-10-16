Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry

One taste of this roast Brussels sprouts dish, and you’ll be tossing your go-to recipe out the window. Our version combines the teeny tiny cabbages—that have recently made a real comeback—with red seedless grapes. Cut each piece of vegetables and fruit in half; toss them with oil, garlic, fresh thyme, salt and pepper; and roast them in the oven for 25 minutes or so. The result? Crunchy, perfectly browned bites of Brussels sprouts with the occasional bite of roasted grape, which lends a fresh, slightly sweet note to the dish. This one might just bring Brussels sprouts-haters to the other side.