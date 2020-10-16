Karen Rankin

Now this dinner is what summer is all about. Bone-in pork chops are just crying out for the grill, where they get a nice char to draw out the meaty flavor. It’s paired with a zucchini-mango salsa that is a delicious take on a summer staple. Rather than using the grill all for all the ingredients—which can feel a little one-note—you’ll just grill the zucchini and onion. Then, you’ll fold in fresh mango, cilantro, and lime in to complement the smoky char and add a sweet-bright twist. It’s the kind of dinner that’s at home in many settings: for a family night, on a promising third date, or to entertain the in-laws. And best of all, it just takes 30 minutes.