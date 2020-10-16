Karen Belz

Kristen Bell, Anna Faris, and So Many Other Celebs Read the Most Insane Texts From Their Moms on Jimmy Kimmel
Article
These are too hilarious!
She shared a funny photo of the outfit on Instagram.
Who knew?
Sometimes when we’ve been working somewhere for an extended period, we get a little…comfortable.
It's maybe the most quotable movie, ever.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Attended a "Peaky Blinders"-Themed Costume Party, Totally Crushed It
Article
The funny couple took their costumes very seriously.
Having weird visions of kittens and sushi while you snooze? It’s perfectly normal. Dream experts explain why.
In honor of World Read Aloud Day, here are 10 peaceful story books that will help you bond with your baby—and also give everyone a good night’s sleep