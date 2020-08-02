Karen Asp

Karen Asp is an award-winning journalist specializing in fitness, health, nutrition, pets and travel. She’s the author of Anti-Aging Hacks, certified personal trainer, plant-powered athlete with Nordic walking world records, vegan mentor and overall health nut (who sits less than three hours/day, meditates daily and eats two squares of dark chocolate every morning).

10 Must-Follow Strategies for Preventing Injuries While Working Out at Home

Don’t let the lack of gyms hurt you—literally.
7 At-Home Habits That Could Be Causing Your Back Pain

Staying at home means more time doing things that your body’s not used to doing, which may be why your back’s starting to ache. Sound familiar? One of these habits might be the culprit.
How to Strengthen Your Resilience Muscle

Resilience has never been more in demand: Here’s how can you train yourself to be more resilient, whether you’re already a little resilient or you’ve never heard of resiliency.
How to (Safely) Take a Road Trip During Coronavirus

While there’s still risk, road tripping might be your safest option if you want to venture away from home. Here’s how to do it safely.
Is It Better to Work Out in the Morning or Evening? Experts Weigh In

While each time of day does have its benefits, here’s how to find the best time to work for you. 
Derms Explain What Causes Keloid Scars, and the Best Ways to Keep Them at Bay

While this type of scar has a genetic component, anybody with a wound of any kind is vulnerable. Experts reveal how to deal with them.
5 Warning Signs You Might Be Depressed (and Not Just in a Bad Mood)

It isn’t always easy to spot, but here are the five most common signs of depression to watch out for, according to experts.
7 Mistakes That Could Make Your Cold Worse Than It Already Is

Cold got a hold of you? Make sure you’re working with—not against—your sickness by avoiding these seven things.
Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Thing—Here Are 4 Basic Exercises to Bring Your Glutes Back to Life

Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Thing—Here Are 4 Basic Exercises to Bring Your Glutes Back to Life

5 Easy, Everyday Hip Stretches for Anyone Who Sits All Day

5 Easy, Everyday Hip Stretches for Anyone Who Sits All Day

7 Daily Habits That Seem Healthy—But Are They Really?

7 Daily Habits That Seem Healthy—But Are They Really?

Do These 8 Things on Monday to Start Your Week Off Right

Do These 8 Things on Monday to Start Your Week Off Right

5 Hand and Wrist Stretches You Can Do Anywhere

Your hands and wrists take a beating during the day. Give them a break with these easy, do-anywhere stretches.

5 Common Workout Excuses Keeping You Out of the Gym—and How to Beat Them

So You’re Not a Morning Workout Person—Here’s How to Become One and Actually Stick with Your Exercise Goals

Secret Perks of Every Workout

5 Easy Ways to Give Your Brain a Boost

7 Balance Exercises You Can Do at Home

6 Ways to Soothe Bites and Stings

How to Treat Bug Bites

10 Things Trainers Wish You Knew

10 Things Trainers Wish You Knew About Your Workout

5 Tools That Help You Drop Pounds

High-Tech Weight-Loss Tools

5 Simple Headache Remedies You Probably Already Have at Home

6 Doctor-Recommended Remedies for Back Pain

Food Labels, Decoded

9 Healthy Holiday-Eating Strategies

