Kaitlyn Pirie

How to Plate Food Like a Chef
They say you eat with your eyes first, so it pays to put some thought into how you arrange the food on your plate—especially if you plan on taking an Instagram snap of it.
How to Recycle Ink Cartridges
What is the best way to dispose of printer cartridges?
How to keep your lawn care easy on the earth.
Home upgrades are expensive, but you could earn back some of that cash when tax season rolls around. Whether you made upgrades last year or are planning some for 2016, keep these expert suggestions in mind (and talk to your tax advisor for personalized advice).
Leftover cooking oil and bacon grease may be harming your plumbing.
The Ultimate Guide to Genealogy
Curious about your family tree but not sure how to go about investigating? Kenyatta D. Berry, a past president of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the star of PBS’s Genealogy Roadshow, helps you branch out.
How to Make the Most of LinkedIn
Are you halfhearted when it comes to this epicenter of career activity? No more slacking. Here are expert tips on maximizing your presence and putting your connections to work for you.
Save dollars without pinching pennies. These apps will ensure you get more bang for your buck on everything from sports tickets to doctor visits.