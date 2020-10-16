Kaitlyn Frey

The brand's iconic sonic cleansing brush was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2007
Some beauty products are so prolific, they remain bestsellers years and years after they’re initially launched. And when a product is that good, brands are quick to capitalize on the success by creating fresh, reinvented versions of these unicorn-like favorites. Keep scrolling to see six iconic products that inspired new, modern versions you won’t be able to resist.
Stash your favorite one in your carry-on bag.
Take a look at these female-backed beauty brands founded by barrier-breaking female entrepreneurs.
It's filled with beauty and fashion goodies.
All the proceeds go to charity.
Stock up on these.