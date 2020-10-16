Kaitlyn Frey

Assistant Style & Beauty Editor, PEOPLE
Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business—but You Can Still Stock Up at 50% Off
Article
The brand's iconic sonic cleansing brush was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2007
By Kaitlyn Frey
6 Iconic Beauty Products That Inspired New Versions
Gallery
Some beauty products are so prolific, they remain bestsellers years and years after they’re initially launched. And when a product is that good, brands are quick to capitalize on the success by creating fresh, reinvented versions of these unicorn-like favorites. Keep scrolling to see six iconic products that inspired new, modern versions you won’t be able to resist.
By Kaitlyn Frey
Pint-Size Perfumes to Avoid TSA Hassle When You Travel
Article
Stash your favorite one in your carry-on bag.
By Kaitlyn Frey
5 Female-Founded Beauty Brands You'll Love
Article
Take a look at these female-backed beauty brands founded by barrier-breaking female entrepreneurs.
By Kaitlyn Frey
Reese Witherspoon Teams With Birchbox to Curate a Limited Draper James Inspired Beauty Box
Article
It's filled with beauty and fashion goodies. 
By Kaitlyn Frey
What to Buy From Free People’s Valentine’s Day Shop
Article
All the proceeds go to charity.
By Kaitlyn Frey
Shop Sephora's 6 Bestselling Beauty Products of 2017
Article
Stock up on these.
By Kaitlyn Frey
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com