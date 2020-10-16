Kaitlin Mulhere
The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Paying for College, According to a Financial Planning Expert
Article
This author is "really worried."
By Kaitlin Mulhere
Here's the One Place in America Where the Gender Pay Gap Is Reversed
Article
Women outearn men, but there's a big catch.
By Kaitlin Mulhere
Billions in Student Debt Could Be Erased Because of Missing Paperwork
Article
Here's how to tell if you're affected. 
By Kaitlin Mulhere
36 Apps That Will Save You Money
Gallery
Whatever your circumstances, there’s an app here that can make your life easier and help you get more for your money.
By Megan Leonhardt Kaitlin Mulhere Elizabeth O'Brien Kerri Anne Renzulli Ian Salisbury Taylor Tepper Brad Tuttle
Here’s Why Getting Locked Out Can Be So Expensive
Article
Are you getting ripped off?
By Kaitlin Mulhere
You’re Going to Pay More to Heat Your Home This Winter
Article
Oil prices and lower temperatures are to blame.
By Kaitlin Mulhere
SAT Scores Take a Dip
Article
Latest average is just over 1,000, new College Board report says.
By Kaitlin Mulhere
4 in 10 Parents Saving for College Are Making This Really Expensive Mistake
Article
Their money could grow a lot faster in different accounts.
By Kaitlin Mulhere
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com