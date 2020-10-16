Justin Chapple

If you’ve ever heard of a zoodle (translation: a zucchini noodle), then you already know that one way to cut back on carbs is to replace them with lookalike veggies. Allow me to introduce you to one of my favorites: cauliflower “rice.” That’s what you get when you shred cauliflower with a box grater. I stir-fry those faux grains with ginger and garlic, fold in lime juice, chile sauce, and other zesty flavorings, and end up with a guiltless version of a Chinese takeout favorite.Do It Ahead:The uncooked cauliflower “rice” can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.Tips:To julienne a carrot, slice it on an angle about ⅛ inch thick. Stack the slices on the cutting board and then cut them lengthwise into thick matchsticks. There you have it—julienned! It’s easy enough, but if you’d rather not cut the carrot into julienne, you can shred it on the large holes of a box grater.Many grocery stores sell cauliflower “rice” in the produce section. It can be a good shortcut when you’re really pressed for time, but once you make your own there’s no going back. You can also make cauliflower “rice” in the food processor by pulsing florets in batches.