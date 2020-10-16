Juno DeMelo

Ensure harmony between your pets and the people in your life with this expert advice.
Having guests over? Help ensure entertaining is smooth sailing for all your loved ones, furry or otherwise.
Big, sweeping New Year's resolutions can be tough to stick to. These smaller ones, however, are much easier—and they're good for you too.
Not-so-good news: Eating clean isn’t as great as we’ve been led to believe. Still, the trend does contain some nutritional pearls of wisdom. We separate the smart stuff from the pseudoscience.