Julie Mazziotta
World Health Organization Now Recognizes Burnout as a Mental Health Syndrome
Article
The World Health Organization listed it in their handbook of diseases to help doctors diagnose stress.
By Julie Mazziotta
FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Postpartum Depression
Article
This could be a life-changing development for new mothers.
By Julie Mazziotta
Celiac Disease Vaccine Now Under Trial Could Allow People to Eat Gluten Again
Article
Celiac disease sufferers may soon be able to safely eat gluten, thanks to a new vaccine currently undergoing testing worldwide.
By Julie Mazziotta
Florida Department of Health Warns Beachgoers About Outbreak of Sea Lice in the Water
Article
You may want to think twice before taking a dip.
By Julie Mazziotta
Disney Warns Moviegoers that Incredibles 2 Could Cause Epileptic Seizures
Article
Here's what you need to know before seeing the movie with your child.
By Julie Mazziotta
Anne Hathaway Felt Compelled to Explain Her Weight Gain to Avoid 'Pregnancy Rumors'
Article
“I didn’t feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumors.”
By Julie Mazziotta
Christie Brinkley Cheerfully Responds to Commenter Who Says She 'Looks Old Now'
Article
Christie Brinkley is clearly a (wine)-glass-half-full kind of woman.
By Julie Mazziotta
Anne Hathaway Reveals She's Gaining Weight for a Role—and Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers
Article
Anne Hathaway has a message for any future body shamers: don’t bother.
By Julie Mazziotta
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com