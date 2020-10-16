Julie Hartigan
The 7 Best Juicers for People Who Prefer to Drink Their Fruits and Veggies
Article
Juicing at home can save you lots of money in the long run. From slow juicers to masticating juicers, here are the best juicers for every budget and need.
By Julie Hartigan Kimberly Holland
How to Cook Lentils: The Ultimate Easy Step-by-Step Guide
Video
Lentils are delicious in soups or salads, and also taste great as a super healthy side dish. Learn how to cook lentils on the stovetop, in the slow cooker, and more—plus find lots of easy lentil recipes.
By Julie Hartigan
How to Cook Beets: Easy Step-by-Step Guides
Video
Beets are a nutritious addition to meals but cooking them can be intimidating. Here are easy how-to guides for the best cooking methods for beets. 
By Julie Hartigan
21 Easy New Year’s Eve Snack and App Ideas
Gallery
Whether you’re staying in or hosting a party on New Year’s Eve, these snacks are sure to be a hit. Here are must-have appetizers to ring in the New Year!
By Julie Hartigan
What Is Kale? A Guide on Kale Nutrition and Its Benefits
Article
It seems like kale is the superfood of the century but if you still haven't tried it, you’re not alone in wondering, what is kale? Here’s a guide on kale nutrition and the benefits of kale.
By Julie Hartigan
