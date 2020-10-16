When Julianna Baggott’s daughter decided to make a sculpture inspired by her mother’s breasts, the writer was forced to take a new look at her (older) body.
This Is a True Story
Article
Most of us fib more than we’d care to admit. Julianna Baggott, once a first-class fabricator, explains how she learned to stop lying—and to show the world her real, honest-to-goodness self.
Hello, Stranger
Article
Marriage had definite benefits, yes, though mystery and excitement may not have ranked among them. Then a chance meeting caused the author to look at her long-standing relationship with fresh eyes.