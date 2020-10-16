Julia Turshen

Vinaigrette seems to inspire fear in many home cooks, with the whole slowly-whisking-in-oil- drop-by-drop thing. I say throw caution to the wind and, small victory, just throw everything into a clean jar and shake with abandon. Then you can leave the vinaigrette in the jar and pull it out anytime you need to dress a little green salad or a platter of roasted vegetablesor pep up a roasted chicken... The list of uses for vinaigrette is endless. Even better than a clean jar, and major small victory, is a jar of mustard that you’ve scraped just about clean but there’s still some clinging to the sides that your sandwich knife just can’t seem to reach. Make the dressing in that jar, and win-win: Salad dressing, plus you kept something useful from ending up in the recycling bin.