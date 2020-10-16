Julia Naftulin
You Can Allegedly Have Mess-Free Period Sex With This Product—So I Tried It
Article
Flex claims to reduce period cramps and allow for no-mess period sex—here’s what I thought after trying it for a week.
By Julia Naftulin
Pizza Is a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, According to a Nutritionist
Video
I’ll take one slice of cheese, please.
By Julia Naftulin
This Kitchen Gadget Transformed My Meal Prep Game—and It Costs Less Than $20
Article
You can get it on Amazon Prime right now.
By Julia Naftulin
6 Times Oprah Inspired Us During Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Article
I’m not crying, you are.
By Julia Naftulin
Busy Philipps Just Finished Whole30—Here Are Her Top Tips for the Trendy Diet
Article
The actress did the Whole30 as a pre-holiday reset, but learned some surprising things about her body along the way.
By Julia Naftulin
The One Ingredient the Barefoot Contessa Will Never Cook With
Article
The cookbook author and Food Network star isn't the only one who avoids this food at all costs—and science can explain why.
By Julia Naftulin
4 Objects That Work Just as Well as a Fidget Spinner
Video
Fidget spinners aren’t the only anxiety and energy-relief toys on the market. Here, a psychologist breaks down other calm-inducing toys you can tinker with.
By Julia Naftulin
8 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime
Article
In a Valentine’s Day pinch? Each of these gifts (all under $25) will arrive at your doorstep before the big day.
By Julia Naftulin
