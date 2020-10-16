Julia Levy

This pasta has got it all: richness, crunch, and a symphony of bright spring flavors. It certainly earns the name of “creamy,” thanks to a luscious sauce that slicks the sides of every noodle. You’ll make the sauce from leeks melted into soft submission in butter, which are then joined by a glug of half-and-half and some tart, crumbled goat cheese. To this, sweet frozen peas bring fresh balance, and to top the affair off, you’ll add a shower of onion-y chives and bright lemon zest. It’s the perfect dish for the first days of spring when the chill of winter is still sticking around.