Julia Levy

This pasta has got it all: richness, crunch, and a symphony of bright spring flavors. It certainly earns the name of “creamy,” thanks to a luscious sauce that slicks the sides of every noodle. You’ll make the sauce from leeks melted into soft submission in butter, which are then joined by a glug of half-and-half and some tart, crumbled goat cheese. To this, sweet frozen peas bring fresh balance, and to top the affair off, you’ll add a shower of onion-y chives and bright lemon zest. It’s the perfect dish for the first days of spring when the chill of winter is still sticking around.
In a world where dinner can be almost anything, the lovers of a so-called “square” meal of meat and potatoes might feel that dinner doesn’t feel like, well, dinner anymore. Not so with this easy steak recipe, which pairs juicy hanger steak with oven-roasted sweet potato wedges and sautéed spinach, plus a delicious compound butter to top it off. The butter in question combines garlic, fresh black pepper, and Parmesan and it’s so delicious you might as well double or even quadruple the batch to have ready-to-go flavor on hand. Add a pat to everything from breakfast eggs to a sandwich.
This delicious, healthy fish dinner is elegant and packed with flavor. You’ll nestle fillets of crisp-skinned halibut into a garlicky tomato and bean mixture, which is brightened up with lemon and fresh herbs. Parsley and basil are suggested, but you can mix it up with chives or fresh oregano. If you can’t find halibut, cod or grouper would be a good substitute. Serve with crusty bread to sop up the sauce and a light white wine like vinho verde. Pro tip: make sure your skillet is hot, hot, hot, and the oil is shimmering to get super crispy skin.
Finally, we are living in an era of vegetable-forward food that can please every palate, aka this is a healthful dinner that’s actually satisfying. This gorgeous, jewel-toned dish is a cornucopia of textures, flavors, and colors to entice the whole family. The silky carrot-tahini puree is beautifully balanced from the sweet steamed carrots, earthy tahini, and bright lemon juice. Nestled into this you’ll add umami-rich roasted vegetables, crispy chickpeas and just-wilted baby kale. Enjoy with a glass of sparkling white wine or dry rosé and finish with some dark chocolate.
A dinner with tons of flavor that’s on the table in 30 minutes? Yes, please! In the case of this one-pot chicken recipe, you’ll braise curry powder-spiced chicken thighs in a coconut- and cilantro-infused rice mixture. While this cooks, all that’s left to do is make a quick peanut sauce that elevates everything it touches. It’s a simple and tasty meal that doesn’t create a lot of dishes, which is why this will likely become a go-to in your kitchen.
Mamma mia! It’s a meet-cute between two classics: the flavors of chicken parm, rolled up into juicy meatballs. They’re bursting with flavor—Parmesan, parsley, and garlic—and slathered with marinara and melty provolone. What could be better? The meatballs are paired with spaghetti squash for a healthyish take on pasta, but let’s be real, regular noodles would work here, too. Shopping tip: Look for ground chicken that isn’t all white meat, since a mixture of white and dark will ensure moist, tender meatballs.
Delicious dinner alert! This hearty, Indian-inspired vegetarian recipe comes together in under 30 minutes and still manages to build intense flavor. That’s because you’ll layer in seasonings twice: First, cumin, mustard seeds, and coriander, which stew with the onions and eggplant, and then garam masala and cilantro stems, which simmer up with canned chickpeas and fire-roasted tomatoes. Shopping tip: Japanese eggplants are longer and thinner than the Italian variety, and tend to be less bitter.
This easy fish dinner is more than just a healthy recipe. It’s also a template for building deep flavor in under 30 minutes, thanks to clever strategy. First, you’ll infuse broth with a delicious paste made from anchovies, garlic, and fresh oregano. Next, potatoes and kale get cooked in this mixture until they soak up the flavors, and you’ll top it all off with quickly seared halibut, which finishes cooking through with steam. This ensures each piece is perfectly tender in the center, not rubbery or dry. Serve with crusty bread for soaking up the broth, and dry white wine like Chablis or Vinho Verde.