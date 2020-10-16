Julia Edelstein
Break Free From Your Social Media Addiction
Ever go on Facebook for a quick peek, then find yourself 200 photos deep in a perfect stranger’s vacation album? Here’s how to reclaim precious time (and your right mind).
By Julia Edelstein
How to Stop Yourself From Crying
Experts solve five common crying conundrums.
How to Have a Good Cry
The appearance of tears was once thought to be a curious trait of nature. Now scientists are realizing that crying is quite complicated and may even help us thrive as human beings.
Patio Furniture Cleaning Tips
Follow these simple instructions once a month and neither rain, wind, sun, nor drop of bird can ruin your patio pieces.
The Inside Scoop on Su Blackwell’s Sculptures
How does she make those extraordinary pieces or art? You’ll find the answer in a book (literally).
All About Vitamin D: Benefits, Sources, and More
The buzzed-about vitamin, decoded.
How to Start a Conversation
Speechless? These talking points—courtesy of pros ranging from a humorist to a PR executive—guarantee that you’ll have something to fill every awkward silence. Holiday open houses never sounded so good.
Your Guide to Digestive Health
Your digestive tract—a.k.a. “the second brain”—is a smart system that is acutely sensitive to your feelings. Here’s how to keep it healthy (and happy).
