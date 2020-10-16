Julee A. Wilson

Even on a hot, still day, you’ll look breezy in one of these flattering dresses.
Stylish Beach Clothes
Update your getaway wardrobe without dipping into the vacation fund with beach-ready clothing and accessories for $100 or less.
Oh, yes, faded denim is back, as these affordable styles show.
Out shopping for deals? Everything here goes for under $100. Price check!
The Fashion Risk I’m Glad I Took
If you have ever asked yourself, “Can I pull that off?” take a cue from these (former) fellow skeptics who prove that, yes, you can.
Behind the seams with clothing designer Lela Rose, who reveals her favorite things.
Workout Gear for Summer Sports
Get in the game with these innovative accessories.
Lightweight fabrics, floaty cuts: the long and short of hot-weather dressing.