Joyce Bautista

Update Your Table Decorations
You may have updated your sweet-potato casserole and experimented with stuffings. But are you still setting your Thanksgiving table the same way year after year? Follow the lead of these four women.
Ten fuss-free projects add stylish touches to your home.
How to refresh a room using boxes, jars, and other household items.
How to Keep Cut Flowers Fresh
Aspirin? Drop of bleach? Sugar? Get the inside scoop on what really keeps those buds blooming.
Quick and Easy Closet Makeover
One woman's very real bedroom closet, before and after a successful overhaul.
Lighting the Dining Room
Proper lighting sets the mood for a convivial meal and lively conversation.
Bring Dining Outdoors
Make a summer meal an alfresco experience with a few easy tips.