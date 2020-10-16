Joni Sweet

Joni Sweet is a freelance journalist who’s driven by adventure. When not traveling the world, she can be found trying out new yoga classes, spa treatments and vegetarian restaurants around New York City.
The 6 Essentials Your Travel Insurance Should Cover, According to an Expert
Article
Comparing a few travel insurance policies for your upcoming trip? Use this guide to help you figure out what's worth paying for.
By Joni Sweet
9 Ways to Save for the Vacation You Deserve
Article
Your dream trip shouldn’t always be a fantasy. Here’s how to grow your travel fund and turn your bucket-list adventure into a reality this year.
By Joni Sweet
8 Budgeting Hacks That Will Allow You to Gift Everyone on Your Holiday List—Without Going Into Debt
Article
Holiday cheer fades fast if it ends up draining your bank account. Here are some strategies to buy something special for the people you love, regardless of the size of your budget.
By Joni Sweet
This Is Exactly How to Avoid Hackers When Using Venmo and PayPal
Article
We all want to send money on the fly, but spending a few moments to protect your accounts now can save you a major security headache later on.
By Joni Sweet
Is It Safe to Donate Money on Facebook for Birthday Causes?
Article
Facebook birthday fundraisers have raised more than $300 million for charities since last year. Here’s what happens behind the scenes.
By Joni Sweet
The Best Apps for Saving for Retirement Right Now
Article
We get it: Retirement feels like a lifetime away, but having the lifestyle you want in your golden years requires smart retirement planning right now. Here are some smart retirement apps that can help you start.
By Joni Sweet
6 Little Ways You Can Save Every Day for Your Second Home
Article
You don’t necessarily have to be rich to purchase another property—cutting back on unnecessary spending can help you achieve any major financial goal. Here’s how.
By Joni Sweet
Why You Should Be Cautious About Buying Travel Insurance Through an Airline, According to a New Report
Video
That airline travel insurance might not be as comprehensive as you assume it is. Here's what you need to know.
By Joni Sweet
