Joni Sweet

Comparing a few travel insurance policies for your upcoming trip? Use this guide to help you figure out what's worth paying for.
Your dream trip shouldn’t always be a fantasy. Here’s how to grow your travel fund and turn your bucket-list adventure into a reality this year.
8 Budgeting Hacks That Will Allow You to Gift Everyone on Your Holiday List—Without Going Into Debt
Article
Holiday cheer fades fast if it ends up draining your bank account. Here are some strategies to buy something special for the people you love, regardless of the size of your budget.
We all want to send money on the fly, but spending a few moments to protect your accounts now can save you a major security headache later on.
Facebook birthday fundraisers have raised more than $300 million for charities since last year. Here’s what happens behind the scenes.
We get it: Retirement feels like a lifetime away, but having the lifestyle you want in your golden years requires smart retirement planning right now. Here are some smart retirement apps that can help you start.
You don’t necessarily have to be rich to purchase another property—cutting back on unnecessary spending can help you achieve any major financial goal. Here’s how.
Why You Should Be Cautious About Buying Travel Insurance Through an Airline, According to a New Report
Video
That airline travel insurance might not be as comprehensive as you assume it is. Here's what you need to know.