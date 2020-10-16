Jolene Edgar
Six Beauty Fixes With Big Impact
Gallery
These tiny skin and hair tweaks will step up your look and streamline your mornings for good.
By Jolene Edgar
How Much of These Beauty Products Should You Apply?
Gallery
A dot or a dollop or something in between? When it comes to your favorite hair- and skin-care products, here’s how much you should be using.
By Jolene Edgar
What Is the Most Effective Treatment for Cellulite?
Video
The best ways to deal with those lumps and bumps.
By Jolene Edgar
How to Treat and Prevent Varicose Veins
Article
Learn what causes varicose veins, plus easy ways to mask them.
By Jolene Edgar
7 Ways to Get Rid of Dark Circles Under Your Eyes
Article
A good night’s sleep alone won’t get rid of those dark circles under your eyes.
By Jolene Edgar
The Vitamin D Debate
Article
Is it really the medical miracle it seems to be?
By Jolene Edgar
A Dermatologist Picks Skin-Protecting Products
Gallery
The best products to guard your skin―summer, fall, winter, and spring.
By Jolene Edgar
Beauty Products Everyone Needs
Article
Like air, water, and a DVR, some beauty products are absolute essentials.
By Jolene Edgar
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com