Jessie Sheehan

I’ve been dreaming about developing an icebox cake featuring the flavors of chocolate, coconut, and almond since cowriting Icebox Cakes. The Pecan Refrigerator Cake recipe from Best Cake Recipes (1929) influenced my version here. The original calls for ladyfingers layered with uncooked eggs (!) and sugar, but I chose to use chocolate wafer cookies and coconut whipped cream, made from coconut milk instead. If you have leftover whipped cream, use it to frost the outside of the cake, as in the picture. Although, truth be told, I prefer the cake “naked,” with the layers visible for all to see.