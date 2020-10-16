Jessica Migala
The CDC Just Warned Americans to Prepare for Likely Coronavirus Outbreak—Here’s How You Can Do That
Video
First things first: Don’t panic.
By Jessica Migala
9 Simple, Stress-Free Ways to Manage Your Health Care
Video
Co-pays, prescriptions, and all those documents: yes, it's a puzzle out there. We're here to help—feel better yet?
By Jessica Migala
The Early Signs of Stroke You Need to Know—Even If You're Young
Article
Your stroke risk rises as you get older, but strokes can happen at any age.
By Jessica Migala
The Incredibly Easy Exercises That Can Help Alleviate 6 Health Problems
Video
Physical activity can be as effective as meds at easing certain health problems—especially if you know exactly what workout is best.
By Jessica Migala
How to Have a Positive Attitude in 9 Frustrating Situations
Article
Things don’t always go as planned. Never fear! You can snap out of a sour attitude with these genius tips for how to have a positive attitude, no matter what.
By Jessica Migala
4 Things That Can Totally Ruin Your Day—and How to Fight Back
Video
The day has hardly started and you already feel defeated. Don’t let these things drag you down.
By Jessica Migala
5 Instant Energy Boosts to Start Your Day
Article
These one-minute fixes will wake you up, fast. 
By Jessica Migala
7 Simple Hacks to Make You a Morning Person
Article
Make over your morning routine—and get that much-needed energy to last all day.
By Jessica Migala
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com