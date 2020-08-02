Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica covers all things Amazon across home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories for Meredith Corporation. When she’s not hunting down the best deals and finds on Amazon, you can find her fueling up on Starbucks or watching Fixer Upper reruns on HGTV.

Most Recent

I’ve Tested Dozens of Masks and This One Is by Far the Most Comfortable

Sonix’s reusable mask comes with adjustable straps and replacement filters.
I’ve Been Wearing Amazon’s Best-Selling Workout Tank Almost Every Day This Summer—and I’m Not Stopping Anytime Soon

I’ve purchased several colors of the comfy top.
I Shop Amazon for a Living and This $34 One-Shoulder Swimsuit Is One of My Favorite Purchases of All Time

It’s earned over 1,700 five-star reviews.
I’ve Pretty Much Stopped Using My Oven Because of This $60 Air Fryer

I can roast sweet potatoes, prep frozen chicken burgers, or cook turkey meatballs in less than 15 minutes.
I Tested Amazon’s Best-Selling Tower Fan and Now I Get Why It’s So Popular

It’s earned over 2,700 perfect reviews.
This $11 Cover Turns Any Pillow Into a Cooling Pillow

The hypoallergenic pillow protector also wards off daner, dust, and more.
These Clever Extenders Are the Inexpensive Way to Make Your Bras Much More Comfortable

If you can’t find the perfect-fitting bra, this smart invention may be just what you need.
This Surprising Retailer Has Hand Sanitizer Sets in Stock—and It’s Offering Free Shipping

Shoppers can get Raw Generation’s moisturizing, eucalyptus-scented hand sanitizer while supplies last.
These $15 Loaf Pans Will Transform Your Air Fryer Into a Bread Machine

Quarantine Shopping: The Most Unusual Things Our Editors Have Purchased to Stay Sane

15 Easter Gifts for Adults That Don't Cost More Than $50

This Tiny Gadget Is the Only Thing Keeping Me Sane While Working From Home

25 of the Most Life-Changing Spring Cleaning Supplies on Amazon

Let these top-rated cleaning tools and products do all of the hard work for you.

All Jessica Leigh Mattern

Thousands of Dog and Cat Owners Claim This ‘Life-Changing’ Pet Hair Remover Works Better Than a Vacuum

This $30 Throw Is ‘the Coziest Blanket Ever,’ According to Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

I Shop Amazon for a Living and These Are the Beauty Products I Can’t Stop Buying

The 30 Best Gifts on Amazon Under $35 That You’ll Want to Get for Yourself

Amazon Shoppers Say This $110 Cordless Vacuum Is Just as Good as a Dyson—But It Costs Way Less

This $7 Bra Hanger Is the Secret to Freeing Up Your Drawers

Casper Just Launched a Super Plush Mattress Topper That’s Way Cheaper Than Buying a New Mattress

PSL Fans Will Love This Pumpkin-Scented Cleaning Set From Amazon

Amazon Shoppers Call This Mini $22 Crock-Pot the ‘Best Money I’ve Spent in a While’

These Genius $8 Fuzzy Slippers Clean Your Floors While You Wear Them

Amazon Revealed Its Customers' Most-Loved Kitchen Organizers—and You’re Going to Want Every Single One

Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Viral $26 ‘Amazon Nightgown’ Dress

Amazon Slashed the Price of the Apple Watch Series 5 for Launch Day

I Shop Amazon for a Living and These Are the Best Things I’ve Ever Bought

This $10 Amazon Smart Plug Deal Is the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen

Amazon Just Revealed Its Most-Shopped Home Products of All Time—Including Over 60 Finds Under $50

This Brilliant Pressure Cooker Lid Transforms Your Instant Pot Into an Air Fryer

Here's Exactly How to Score Free Samples on Amazon—Including Popular Beauty Products

Amazon Shoppers Claim This $12 Cleaning Tool Is One of the Best Inventions of All Time

Amazon Shoppers Love This Popular Cooling Pet Pad So Much, They’re Buying One for Themselves Too

These Sheets With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews Are on Sale—Plus More Amazon Holiday Bedding Deals

Comfortable Bras and Underwear Are Seriously Discounted on Amazon—Starting at Just $11

Amazon's Best-Selling Smart Home Devices Are Up to 50% Off Before Black Friday

The Wait Is Over: Casper Mattresses Are Finally on Sale for Black Friday

Amazon Is Selling Roomba Robot Vacuums for More Than 30% Off This Black Friday

