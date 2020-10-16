Jessica Cassity

Don’t let a jam-packed gym (or freezing cold weather) keep you from meeting your fitness goals. All you need for this workout is a steady surface, like the back of a chair or couch.
Article
You can maximize your toning efforts by doing the right moves for all of your most important muscles. Tracey Mallett, fitness expert and creator of bootybarre and bbarreless, created this targeted workout to do just that. If you stick to it three or four times a week, you should start to see results in less than a month.
