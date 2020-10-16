Jessica Brassard

6 Types of Wine to Try
Move over, Chardonnay. These under-the-radar wines are every drop as good as your regular bottles.
17 Helpful Champagne Terms
Use this glossary to choose just the right bottle for your Champagne toast.
What Is Sparkling Wine?
Everything you need to know about choosing a bottle of bubbly.
Try pairing an indulgent treat with one of these after-dinner wine options.
What to Drink With Barbecue
Whether you’re chowing down on ribs slathered in a sweet, tomato-based sauce or on pulled pork in a tangy vinegar dressing, follow these tips to find the perfect beverage to go with it.
Boxed Wine 101
Boxed wines are everywhere these days—are they the right option for you?
These easy-to-find bargain picks are best in glass.