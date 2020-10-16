Jenny Rosenstrach
In Defense of the Glark (and Other Under-Appreciated Thanksgiving Food)
Jenny Rosenstrach, the author of the new book How to Celebrate Everything and the popular blog Dinner A Love Story, explains why we should be thankful for even the quirkiest of traditions.
Sausage and Apple Kebabs With Smashed Potatoes and Peas
Serving food on a stick is a fun way to please the picky eaters in your family. Brush maple syrup onto the chunks of sausage and apple before roasting to add an extra touch of sweetness.
Stripy Salmon Salad
Dinner Pancakes
Kids heading back to school? Treat them to pancakes for dinner without the guilt—these savory flapjacks are loaded with hidden vegetables of your choosing (try finely chopped zucchini, broccoli, or carrots).
Spaghetti and (Mostly) Homemade Turkey Meatballs
Roast Chicken and Vegetables
There’s nothing better than a roast chicken on a Sunday night. This version is simply yet deliciously flavored with lemon and fresh thyme. Carrots and potatoes roasted in the same pan as the chicken round out the meal.
Little Big Kitchen Helper: The Food Processor
It may be the best kitchen time-saver you’re not using. Get tips, plus 5 new recipes.
How to Pick the Right Pan for the Task
Can’t tell enameled cast iron from hard-anodized aluminum? Here’s your guide.
