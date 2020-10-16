Beauty tricks you'll find in the kitchen.
What to do when your skin needs some TLC.
Hair...it's complicated. But these seven women finally found their own styles—on their own terms.
For something a little more subtle than say candy-cane stripes—or chunky glitter gradient nails—but no less festive, try a marbled mani instead. It’s easier to do than you think (really, we tried it) and can be worn through the New Year.
These will keep strands out of your face during any workout.
Done right, they can refresh your entire look without the commitment of a full cut or color. Done poorly, you end up with something reminiscent of a bowl cut from the fourth grade. We consulted hairstylist Vivi Lapidus on everything you should know to get your most flattering fringe—without any awkward grow out.
Even those who wear contacts reach for their frames on certain days. Here, six steps to looking awake from one of our bespectacled beauty editors.
Looking a little rough around the edges? These products and pointers should help.