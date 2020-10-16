Jennifer Tung

How to Layer Clothes
How to dress for the cold? The key is a warm layering strategy, whether you’re dressing for work, the weekend, or exercising.
The Truth About 12 Health Myths
Learn which adages—about nutrition, home remedies, and more—need an update.
The Truth About Stretch Marks
Will anything get rid of them? Here's the skinny.
How to Store Bras and Lingerie
Straighten out that tangled mass of straps, hooks, and unmatched fabrics.
Protecting Valuable Jewelry
Be sure you store it―and insure it―correctly.
Dinner party this weekend? Here's how to navigate the gathering with ease.