Jennifer King Lindley
Here’s How to Deal With Being Ghosted
Article
It’s the thoroughly modern way to exit someone’s life, but it can still hurt like heck. Here’s how to deal with a ghost—and how to avoid becoming one yourself.
By Jennifer King Lindley
How to Raise a Child Who Is Resilient
Article
Resilience—not letting setbacks destroy you, learning from them, trying again—is one of life’s great skills. This is how you teach it.
By Jennifer King Lindley
Why You Should Treat Your Family Like Strangers
Article
It’s all too easy to have a short fuse with the ones we love. Time to disarm.
By Jennifer King Lindley
How Telling Your Story Can Benefit Your Emotional Health
Article
We naturally think of our own lives as stories, psychologists say. Changing the way you tell yours can help you handle whatever plot twists come your way.
By Jennifer King Lindley
3 Simple Ways to Spread Kindness in a Rude World
Article
PTA meetings are not peaceful. Politicians are not polite. And yikes, the Facebook comment section. If we try a little harder to meet all this rudeness with grace, writes Jennifer King Lindley, we just might save society. or at least keep our blood pressure down.
By Jennifer King Lindley
How to Raise Kinder Kids
Article
Ha, good luck. It’s a decades-long task, and despite your best efforts, you’ll often wonder, “How did I end up with those troglodytes?” Let these winning tips arm you for the long haul.
By Jennifer King Lindley
How to Deal With a Boomerang Kid
Article
Who’s there? An adult child! With a suitcase and a load of student debt! How parents and “boomerang kids” make it work.
By Jennifer King Lindley
This Is Why It’s So Hard to Say No
Article
And why you should do it anyway. 
By Jennifer King Lindley
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com