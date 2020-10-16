Jennifer Jafarzadeh

How to Pick Paint
Gallery
Tricks to finding the right paint type and paint color.
4 Tools to Help Dry Your Laundry
Gallery
Make easy work of the weekend chore with these useful drying solutions.
The Best Cordless Drills
Gallery
Three road-tested champs that will make short work of your projects.
Painting Tricks and Time-Savers
Gallery
Five ways to make sure you don't waste time, energy, or paint.
Once you've prepped the walls, the actual painting is easy.
Easy Spray-Paint Makeovers
Gallery
Point-and-shoot pick-me-ups for chairs, doorknobs, chandeliers, and other surfaces.
How to Hold a Hammer
Article
The secret to hitting nails more efficiently.
How to prevent the leading causes of home injuries, from slips and falls to smoke and fires.