Jennifer Chen

When her family friend had a medical emergency, Emmàlee Abel decided it was time to lend a helping hand.
Here's what happened when one retired school principal, Willie Poinsette, decided to create a safe space for her community to talk about race.
When Abraham Walker moved to Alexandria, Virginia, he noticed his neighbors seemed to just go to work, come home, and repeat. Here's how he broke the cycle, with the help of the hyperlocal social media app Nextdoor.
When Minnesotan Leslie Mallery signed up to teach a sewing class at the Somali American Women Action Center, she had no idea the effect the class would have on her (or her students).
When Jamiah Hargins grew too many lemons and herbs, he created an informal crop swap that has turned into an official farmers market in his Los Angeles community.
Time management, like everything else, is personal, says workplace expert Carson Tate, the author of the book Work Simply. The trick is to know your “productivity style” and to play to it. Tate breaks down the four styles—and how each can function to maximum capacity.