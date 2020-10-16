Jennifer Chen
The Art of Knowing When to Show Up for Others
Article
When her family friend had a medical emergency, Emmàlee Abel decided it was time to lend a helping hand. 
By Jennifer Chen
How a Bitter Social Media Exchange Inspired Change in This Oregon Town
Article
Here's what happened when one retired school principal, Willie Poinsette, decided to create a safe space for her community to talk about race.  
By Jennifer Chen
Making Friends as an Adult Can Be Hard—But There's an App for That
Video
When Abraham Walker moved to Alexandria, Virginia, he noticed his neighbors seemed to just go to work, come home, and repeat. Here's how he broke the cycle, with the help of the hyperlocal social media app Nextdoor. 
By Jennifer Chen
How One Sewing Class Stitches Together Two Cultures—and Bridges the Language Barrier
Article
When Minnesotan Leslie Mallery signed up to teach a sewing class at the Somali American Women Action Center, she had no idea the effect the class would have on her (or her students). 
By Jennifer Chen
How One Man Turned His Backyard Garden Into a Full-Fledged Community Farmers Market
Article
When Jamiah Hargins grew too many lemons and herbs, he created an informal crop swap that has turned into an official farmers market in his Los Angeles community. 
By Jennifer Chen
4 Time Management Skills Every Worker Should Know
Video
Time management, like everything else, is personal, says workplace expert Carson Tate, the author of the book Work Simply. The trick is to know your “productivity style” and to play to it. Tate breaks down the four styles—and how each can function to maximum capacity.
By Jennifer Chen
