Jennifer Calfas, Samantha Zabell, and Maggie Seaver
If Your Family Fights About Politics, Here's How to Avoid a Big Blowup Over the Holidays
Article
Bringing together family members with different political views (and big personalities) can make holiday gatherings painful. Etiquette experts share pro tips for keeping the peace this holiday season.
By Jennifer Calfas, Samantha Zabell, and Maggie Seaver
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com