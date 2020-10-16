Jennifer Benjamin
Why You Should Stop Using Makeup Remover Wipes ASAP
Article
They may be convenient, but disposable wipes wreak serious havoc on our environment.
By Jennifer Benjamin
The Age Children Are Old Enough to Walk Home From School Alone, According to Psychologists
Video
We want our babies to stay babies forever, but the truth is, they’re ready for independence sooner than we may think.
By Jennifer Benjamin
When Are Children Old Enough to Babysit Younger Siblings? A Psychologist Weighs In
Article
Finding a babysitter you trust is tough enough, but what if it’s your firstborn watching the kids? Experts explain how old big brother or sister should be to be in charge.
By Jennifer Benjamin
The Right Age for Kids to Take Public Transportation Alone, According to Experts
Article
When you live in an urban area, your kids don’t need a parent to chauffeur them around. Are they old enough to ride the rails or buses alone, though?
By Jennifer Benjamin
4 Ways to Grow a Green Lawn Without Using Harsh Chemicals
Article
Keeping your grass and garden green, both literally and environmentally, is super easy. Avoid the synthetic stuff and follow these tips for organic lawn care instead.
By Jennifer Benjamin
Make Your Yard Greener with These Eco-Friendly Lawn Care and Gardening Products
Article
Whether you’re tending to a patch of grass or a sprawling lawn, you want to keep it clean. These are some of our favorite environmentally-friendly go-tos for your greenspace.
By Jennifer Benjamin
Face Oils Are Great for Your Skin—Here’s Everything They Can Do for You
Article
Serums are so 2018. Today, it’s all about face oils, the simple skin-saving potions praised for their ability to fight wrinkles, brighten skin, and clear up acne.
By Jennifer Benjamin
3 Foot Stretches You Should Do Every Day, According to Podiatrists
Article
Age does a number on your entire body, including your feet. (That’s why your mom loves sensible shoes.) To keep your toes in tip-top shape, follow this expert advice from leading foot doctors.
By Jennifer Benjamin
