Jennie Dorris

14 Hidden Airline Fees
Article
Before bugeting for your next trip, take a look at the average costs for these hidden airline fees.
How to Sell Your Car
Article
Selling your old car yourself? Here's the step-by-step for how to do it.
How to Be More Productive
Article
These surprising strategies just might help you outwit your proclivity to procrastinate—and get the job done already.
A Guide to Micro-Lending
Article
Learn how to use micro-lending websites to help struggling small-business owners worldwide.