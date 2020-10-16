Jen Juneau

Vans' website promises future patrons a "magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike"
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Son's Name and Introduce Him in Adorable First Photo
Video
The newest Legend has a name—and to no surprise, he’s a complete cutie.
Blue Ivy stole the show at the Grammy Awards last night.
Luna Simone is going to be a big sister!
How many are you getting wrong?
Just in case the excitement has worn off for Steph Curry after his 2017 NBA championship win, he’s got another dose on backup—he’s going to be a dad again!
North and Saint have a new baby sister!