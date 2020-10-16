Janet Carlson

Lasers aren’t just for Jedi knights anymore. Dermatologists are wielding their beams to vanquish everything from lines to tattoos. Could a laser solve your skin woes?
Skin-Care Facts and Myths
Rumor has it that chocolate causes acne and Botox prevents wrinkles. But is any of it factually accurate? Doctors weigh in—no sugarcoating allowed.
How to Prevent Turkey Neck
Does the sight of your turkey neck make you sag a bit? Try this anti-aging advice for a firm, youthful neck and chest.
Can I Fade My Sun Spots?
Enlightening advice on how to get an even complexion—the natural or high-tech way.