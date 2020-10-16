Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Apple Crisp
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Caramel Apples
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Chicken Sautéed With Apples
Pounding the chicken beforehand makes the meat cook more quickly. The sweet and tangy sauce made from reduced apple juice and mustard gives this dish a robust, warming flavor.
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Clafouti
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Last-Minute Gifts You Can Whip Up in the Kitchen
Article
These treats take less than 15 minutes―and you can keep the extras.
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Glazed Pork Tenderloin With Sugared Apples
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Roasted-Pepper Couscous
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
Mexican Chocolate Cake
By Jane Kirby and Kay Chun
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com